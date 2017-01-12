Back in December, Square Enix announced a downloadable expansion for Final Fantasy 15 called the Holiday Pack. The confusing part about this update is that it's rolling out in two waves. Some of the items in the pack are already available, but the second half won't unlock until Jan. 24, according to the Final Fantasy 15 Twitter account. There are also two different versions of the Holiday Pack: One for season pass holders and one for us plebs. It's all very confusing.

Here's the full breakdown of everything included in the Final Fantasy 15 January update and how to get it.

Final Fantasy 15 January update: DLC details

If you have yet to download the Holiday Pack, you can do so for free right now. Just tap down on the left thumbstick when you're hovering over the Final Fantasy 15 tile on your PS4's home screen and navigate down to the PlayStation Store icon. You'll see a link to the DLC there.

Here's what you'll have access to upon downloading the free version of the Holiday Pack, according to a blog post from Square Enix:

— Nixperience Band: A device that stops experience points from being tallied, preventing the party from leveling up



— Warrior's Fanfare: A scroll of sheet music containing a song of jubilation that provides additional AP for earning an A+ in Offense during combat outside of training

Once you've downloaded the Holiday Pack, you'll automatically get two more items on Jan. 24. Those items are:

— Choco-Mog Tee Shirt



— Carnival Passport: An adorably adorned ticket that whisks the bearer away to a fun-filled carnival — for a limited time

Square Enix Choco-Mog Tee Shirt outfit for Noctis

The Carnival Passport is an item that will grant access to the Moogle Chocobo Carnival, some kind of special area that will have new quests and items.

If you've got the season pass for Final Fantasy 15, you'll also have access to the Holiday Pack +, which has additional items the free version does not. If you want everything, you'll have to download both the free Holiday Pack and the Holiday Pack +. The extra items in the season-pass-exclusive pack are:

— Ring of Resistance: A protective piece of jewelry that renders the entire party resistant to magical friendly fire



— Tech Turbocharger: A device that accelerates the tech bar replenishment rate, but freezes the Armiger bar (exclusive to Noctis)



— Armiger Accelerator: A device that accelerates the Armiger bar replenishment rate, but freezes the tech bar (exclusive to Noctis)



— Blitzer's Fanfare: A scroll of sheet music containing a song of jubilation that provides additional AP for earning an A+ in Time during combat outside of training



— Tactician's Fanfare: A scroll of sheet music containing a song of jubilation that provides additional AP for earning an A+ in Finesse during combat outside of training



— Key of Prosperity: A lucky charm that increases the rate at which fallen foes leave behind items of value



— Stamina Badge: A device that enables Noctis to sprint and hang without expending stamina (exclusive to Noctis)

And once Jan. 24 rolls around, season pass holders will get the following:

— Festive Ensemble



— Photo Frames: Festive Themes the player can add to Prompto's photos when sharing to social media



— Carnival Passport





Square Enix On Jan. 24, season pass holders will get the Festive Ensemble outfit

Square Enix hasn't explained exactly how the Moogle Chocobo Carnival will work — or how long it will last — but Mic will keep you updated as more details become available.

