Have you noticed certain Pokémon spawning over and over again at airports? You're not alone. It looks like Pokémon Go eggs obtained within airports may hatch similar creatures.

A Silph Road community member uncovered a strange pattern among the Pokémon Go eggs he's picked up from PokéStops near or within airports. It appears as though the virtual Pokémon, Porygon, may be fond of public and private transportation.

Game Freak/The Pokémon Company Porygon is the only virtual Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go Eggs: Porygon eggs found at airports

Porygon is a pretty rare Pokémon spawn. The first guy to catch all the available Pokémon had to hire an Uber to track down the Porygon for his collection. So when Pokémon Go players found themselves awash with Porygon, trying to figure out how it happened was important.

Silph Road community member greyguy12 posted the locations where he believed the Porygon eggs were gathered. Five were picked up at airports, and the other eight were picked up at a PokéStop near the ticket counter for a public ferry. Are these observations happenstance, or has greyguy12 stumbled on to something?

Pokémon Go Eggs: Looking for patterns

Once upon a time, Pokémon in Pokémon Go did not spawn at airports. It wasn't until November 2016 that reports of Pokémon spawning at airports began rolling in, and now airports are just regular parts of the Pokémon Go play space. So there isn't a ton of data on the subject.

As a result, there is a lack of reports on The Silph Road subreddit corroborating greyguy12's findings where Porygon eggs and airports are concerned. There also don't seem to be any confirmed reports of definite spawns you can expect at airports.

The Global Nest Atlas is still your best tool for tracking down which Pokémon spawn reliably around you. However, there doesn't seem to be a correlation between Porygon and airports on the Nest Atlas at the moment, but if the relationship does exist the Nest Atlas should eventually pick it up!

