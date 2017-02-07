The Legendary Birds, three of the final Pokémon in the Gen 1 Pokédex, still haven't made it into Pokémon Go. At this rate, we might wind up getting some other famous bird-type Pokémon from the Gen 2 games before we get to the original trio of Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos.

Niantic has already started adding Gen 2 creatures, specifically baby Pokémon, to Pokémon Go. That means the developer has failed to complete the original 151-Pokémon Gen 1 list before moving on to the second generation. Mew and Mewtwo loom large among the missing Pokémon, but the Legendary Birds are just as significant to long-term fans. Unfortunately, there's been no sign that we'll see them anytime soon in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go Legendary Birds: Who is the Pokémon named Ho-Oh?

Ho-Oh may be a rare bird-type Pokémon, but it's not strictly a "Legendary Bird." That phrase only applies to three Gen 1 Pokémon: Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos, who premiered in Pokémon Red and Blue. Ho-Oh did not appear in the Pokémon games until Pokémon Gold and Silver, serving as the mascot for Pokémon Gold.



However, Ho-Oh did appear in the very first episode of the Pokémon anime. In the anime, an appearance by Ho-Oh is considered a good omen. The appearance of the Ho-Oh in the Pokémon anime suggests that good things are going to happen to series hero Ash despite a rocky start in episode one.

Pokémon Go Legendary Birds: Could Ho-Oh arrive before Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos?

If Ho-Oh arrives in the game before the Legendary Birds, it may not be a good omen for Niantic. The move would only emphasize how seemingly disorganized Pokémon Go's feature rollout has been, and it could anger even the most devoted players. Given the game's history, that's definitely possible. Then again, some players may simply be happy to have any legendary Pokémon in the game at all, regardless of which generation it comes from.

