Mew is one of only five Gen 1 Pokémon still missing in Pokémon Go — along with the Legendary Birds and Mewtwo. Here's why Mew's release may be the most exciting of the bunch when it finally happens.

Some Pokémon Go players may not know much about Mew, but long-time Pokémon fans know that this ultra-rare legendary holds a special place in game series and anime. Here's what you need to know about Mew while you wait for a possible release event.

Pokémon Go Mew Release Event: A rare and special Pokémon

Beyond its status as a rare legendary Pokémon from the Gen 1 lineup, Mew could also be a powerful contender in Pokémon Go — assuming it's ever released for the mobile game.

In particular, Mew could be an interesting gym battler in Pokémon Go. In the main Pokémon games, Mew has the ability to transform into other Pokémon just like Ditto does. If the battling mechanics work the same, that means Mew would copy the first Pokémon it sees in a battle and then remain in that form until the end of the fight.

Mew, as a legendary Pokémon, might have a different and more powerful version of the transform move in Pokémon Go. Mew can also learn other combat moves, of course, and we don't really know how Niantic will handle legendary Pokémon at all. So for now, we're really just guessing.

Pokémon Go Mew Release Event: The precursor to Mewtwo?

Mew, in Pokémon lore, contains the DNA of every species of Pokémon, which explains how it can share the ability to transform with Ditto, as well as Mew's ability to learn any type of Pokémon attack in the main games.

Mew is also the source of the DNA that was used to create the super-Pokémon Mewtwo. Mew is not a scientific experiment itself, but a naturally occurring Pokémon. If Niantic plans to make good on their promise of bringing Mewtwo to the game, then introducing Mew would be a good first step. It would also be a huge event on its own, regardless of what else the company might be planning for the future.

