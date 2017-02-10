The Pokémon Go Valentine's Day event isn't only about Fairy-type Pokémon. There are lots more species you can count on seeing a lot more of during the holiday celebration.

It's easy to look at the long list of Fairy-type Pokémon currently in Pokémon Go and imagine they define the entirety of "pink Pokémon" in the game. But not all pink-colored Pokémon are Fairy types, and this Valentine's Day celebration is inclusive.

Pokémon Go Valentine's Day event: The pink Pokémon you can expect to see

There are four other pink, non-baby Pokémon in Pokémon Go: Exeggcute, Lickitung, Slowbro and Slowpoke. Exeggcute evolves into Exeggutor, who frequently shows up near the top of best gym attackers lists. Slowbro can make for a second-tier attacker or defender.

The other two pink, non-Fairy-type Pokémon on the list aren't very impressive as gym battlers. Lickitung is not always easy to find, however, so the current Valentine's Day bonus may help a lot of players finish their Pokédex!

