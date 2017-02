From Adele making her album of the year acceptance speech an ode to Beyoncé to Rihanna stealing the entire show from her seat with a bedazzled flask, the 59th annual Grammy Awards was a memorable ceremony.

While a lot happened onstage — like Chance the Rapper's incredible medley or host James Corden's awkward live Carpool Karaoke — some of the wildest moments at the Grammys happened behind the scenes. Check out 11 things you may not have seen on TV.

Rihanna won the award for best audience member. Source: Giphy

Rihanna drinking from a flask, needing another shot

Cheers to the weekend. Source: Giphy

Carrie Underwood head-banging to Lady Gaga and Metallica

Rage on, Carrie. Source: Giphy

Blue Ivy reacting to Beyoncé's jaw-dropping performance

Blue Ivy: Beyoncé stan. Source: Giphy

Chrissy Teigen just loving Bruno Mars' performance

Chrissy is a fan. Source: Giphy

Lady Gaga kissing the guys of DNCE

Only one kiss for you, Joe Jonas. Source: Giphy

Adele replacing her Grammy after she accidentally broke it on stage

Classic Adele. Source: Giphy



Solange posing for her life backstage

Serve it, Solange. Source: Giphy



James Corden singing during the Grammys Prince tribute



Beyoncé laughing during Adele's record of the year acceptance speech

Talent recognizes talent. Source: Giphy



Beyoncé crying during Adele's album of the year acceptance speech