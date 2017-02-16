Update: The Gen 2 Pokémon have arrived in Pokémon Go. Go catch some of them!

The Johto region is the setting of Pokémon Gold and Silver, the second-generation of the main Pokémon games. It's also the source of the 80 new Pokémon announced Wednesday by Niantic for a massive Pokémon Go Gen 2 update.

But which Johto Pokémon are the cutest? Which Gen 2 pocket monsters have the potential to be new endgame Pokemon? Which new creatures might be the hardest to find? There's a lot to learn about Pokémon Go's new cast members.

Pokémon Go update release: Checking the Pokédex

The Pokémon Co. maintains the master register of all Pokémon in the franchise — basically the supreme Pokédex — on its website. If you want to get to know all the new Gen 2 Pokémon from the Johto region that are coming to Pokémon Go, the official Pokédex is a good place to start. The list of Gen 2 Pokémon in the master Pokedex begins with No. 152, Chikorita, and ends with No. 251, Celebi.

Pokémon Go update release: The rarest of the Gen 2 Johto Pokémon

Pokémon Red and Blue, the main games from which the Gen 1 Pokémon in Pokémon Go are drawn, featured a trio of rare Pokémon called the Legendary Birds. With Gen 2 on the horizon, the birds still haven't shown up, but this update could potentially bring some new legendary creatures to the game.

Pokémon Gold and Silver introduced a new trio called the Legendary Beasts. If we haven't seen the Legendary Birds yet, who knows when the Legendary Beasts will be added. Regardless, these are three powerful new creatures for Pokémon Go trainers to pine for.

Pokémon Go update release: New endgame Gen 2 Johto Pokémon

It's still unclear which Gen 2 Pokémon will be the best gym battlers. However, we do know that Gen 1 Pokémon stats in Pokémon Go were drawn in part from Pokémon Red and Blue. Therefore it stands to reason that Johto region Pokémon in Pokémon Go will draw their stats in part from Pokémon Gold and Silver.

The master Pokédex displays information on Pokémon stats and fighting strength. So a quick run through the Gen 2 entries suggests some candidates for powerful gym battlers from the Johto set. Shuckle and Blissey look like excellent gym defenders, but going by the official Pokédex stats none of the Pokémon particularly stand out as offensive powerhouses.

Shuckle and Blissey may be two very powerful gym defenders, if their stats on the official Pokédex are any indication. Source: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company

Thankfully, we can also turn to the Pokémon fan community for suggestions. Ranked Boost publishes lists of comparative Pokémon per generation, which gives you some idea of which Gen 2 Pokémon to watch out for, especially when results on fan community sites generally agree with the official stats in the Pokédex. Lugia, for instance, is a very balanced attacker, while Ho-Oh has balanced, good stats across the board. These are both legendary Pokémon too, though. So don't expect them to turn up in the game anytime soon.

More Pokémon Go guides, tips, tricks and updates

Feb. 16, 2017, 6:30 p.m.: This story has been updated.