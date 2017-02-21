Is it worth waiting days to find a dragon scale in Pokémon Go? That depends on how much you care about finishing your Pokédex. Here's what you need to know about this special item from the Gen 2 update.

Pokémon Go dragon scales are earned from PokéStops

Evolution items, a staple in the main Pokémon games, have also been introduced to Pokémon Go. Evolution items are required — along with candy — to evolve specific species of Pokémon. If you want to catch 'em all you're going to need at least one of all the evolution items, and that includes a dragon scale.

Evolution items are earned the same way as Pokéballs, berries and potions, by spinning PokéStops. The drop rate for evolution items is low, however, and there are multiple types of evolution items to collect. If you want a dragon scale, you're going to have to be patient.

There does seem to be a trick by which you can increase the odds of an evolution item drop by making sure you hit seven-day PokéStop streaks. It seems as though the seventh day of the streak is more likely to cough up an evolution item.

Once you find a dragon scale, you can evolve Seadra into Kingdra, completing Horsea's evolutionary path and adding another new Pokémon to your Pokédex.

Check out more Pokémon Go guides, tips and tricks

If you're booting up the game for the first time in a while to get ready for Gen 2, be sure to check out Mic's guides on how to get stardust, how to determine how long it will take you to reach level 40, the kind of Pokémon you get from 10-kilmoter eggs, how to create new PokéStops, how to maximize your chances of catching Pokémon and how PokéStops distribute Pokémon eggs. Also check out how to catch Gen 2 baby Pokémon, our analysis of post-balance update Chansey and Rhydon and everything you need to know about finding the long-awaited Pokémon Ditto.