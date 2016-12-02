We already told you how to catch Necrozma in Pokémon Sun and Moon, but now that you've added this mysterious creature to your lineup there's still plenty of work left to do. If you plan to keep Necrozma on your team you'll want to know everything about the legendary Pokémon.

The Pokémon Company isn't offering much information on Necrozma at the moment, but the Pokémon Database has done a great job rounding up the relevant data. Thanks to this unofficial fan site you can learn everything there is to know about the Pokémon.

Necrozma stats in Pokémon Sun and Moon

Necrozma is a powerful fighter, particularly when it comes to attacking. It boasts high stats for Attack and Special Attack, along with an impressive HP. It has a solid defense stat too, though Speed is one area where this Pokémon is somewhat weak.

Pokémon Database Necrozma stats

Necrozma is also a Psychic-type "Prism" Pokémon, so it's resistant to Psychic and Fighting attacks, but weak against Dark, Bug and Ghost-type Pokémon. If you're on the offensive, Necrozma will be particularly effective against Fighting and Poison types.

Additionally, Pokémon Database notes that Necrozma has a base experience of 120 and a "slow" growth rate.

Necrozma moves and abilities in Pokémon Sun and Moon

Necrozma will learn a variety of moves as it evolves. That includes powerful Psychic attacks like Prismatic Laser, Normal-type attacks like Wring Out and Steel-type moves like Iron Defense, which hardens the Pokémon's body to protect it from enemies.

You can also teach Necrozma various moves using Technical Machines, known as TMs in the game. That list even includes some Electric-type attacks, a Flying move and even a Grass-type attack.

Necrozma's special ability is called Prism Armor. It "reduces the power of super effective attacks," according to the Pokémon Database. That should help make up for this Pokémon's lower defense stats.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Pokédex entries for Necrozma

Finally, let's take a look at how the Pokédex in Pokémon Sun and Moon describes Necrozma. Each game offers a different entry, focusing on either its origins or its abilities.

Here's how the Pokédex in Pokémon Sun describes Necrozma: "Reminiscent of the Ultra Beasts, this life-form, apparently asleep underground, is thought to have come from another world in ancient times."

And here's the entry from Pokémon Moon: "Light is apparently the source of its energy. It has an extraordinarily vicious disposition and is constantly firing off laser beams."

