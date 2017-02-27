Whether or not you got the chance to watch the Oscars last night, the film awards ceremony may be the only thing people are talking about in the coming days. That's why it may be in your best interest to catch up — if you haven't already — on all of the films that took home gold on Sunday.

Below you'll see where you can catch 2017 Oscar winning movies like Moonlight, La La Land and Manchester by the Sea.

Moonlight

'Moonlight' winning 2017 Oscar Source: Chris Pizzello/AP

What did it win? Best picture, actor in a supporting role (Mahershala Ali), writing (adapted screenplay)

Where can you watch it? Moonlight is still playing in theaters, but the film, which took home three Oscars, is also available to watch online on iTunes and Amazon. A DVD and Blu-ray version of the film will be released on Tuesday.

La La Land

Emma Stone at the 2017 Oscars Source: Jordan Strauss/AP

What did it win? Actress in a leading role (Emma Stone), cinematography, directing, original song, music (original score), production design

Where can you watch it? La La Land is still in theaters. The film is not available to watch online on iTunes or Amazon, and a DVD and Blu-ray release is expected sometime in 2017.

Manchester by the Sea

Casey Affleck won best actor for his role in 'Manchester by the Sea.' Source: Jordan Strauss/AP

What did it win? Actor in a leading role (Casey Affleck), writing (original screenplay)

Where can you watch it? Manchester by the Sea is still playing in theaters. The Oscar winner is available to buy digitally on iTunes and Amazon. The DVD and Blu-ray version of the film came out on Feb. 21.

Hacksaw Ridge

John Gilbert won the film editing Oscar for 'Hacksaw Ridge.' Source: Jordan Strauss/AP





What did it win? Film editing, sound mixing

Where can you watch it? Mel Gibson's film is available to buy on iTunes and Amazon. A DVD and Blu-ray version of the film dropped on Feb. 21.

O.J.: Made in America

'O.J.: Made in America' winning 2017 Oscar Source: Chris Pizzello/AP

What did it win? Documentary (feature)

Where can you watch it? The film, split into a miniseries, can be streamed at either Hulu or ESPN. It can also be bought on iTunes and Amazon. A DVD and Blu-ray release date for the documentary has not been announced.

Fences

Viola Davis with 2017 Oscar Source: Evan Agostini/AP

What did it win? Actress in a supporting role (Viola Davis)

Where can you watch it? Fences is still playing in theaters. The film is also available on iTunes and Amazon. The DVD and Blu-ray versions of the film will be available for purchase on March 14.

Zootopia

'Zootopia' winning 2017 Oscar Source: Chris Pizzello/AP

What did it win? Animated feature film

Where can you watch it? The animated film is on iTunes and Amazon, as well as streaming on Netflix. The DVD and Blu-ray versions were released on June 7.

The Salesman

Anousheh Ansari at the 2017 Oscars Source: Chris Pizzello/AP

What did it win? Foreign language film





Where can you watch it? is The Salesman is still playing in theaters. The Iranian film is not yet available for purchase digitally. A DVD and Blu-ray release also has yet to been announced.

Suicide Squad

'Suicide Squad' winning 2017 Oscar Source: Chris Pizzello/AP

What did it win? Makeup and hairstyling

Where can you watch it? Suicide Squad is currently available on iTunes and Amazon. The DVD and Blu-ray versions were released on Dec. 13.

Arrival

Sylvaine Bellemare won the Oscar for film editing for 'Arrival.' Source: Chris Pizzello/AP

W win? Sound editing

Where can you watch it? Amy Adams's sci-fi film is still in theaters. Arrival is available to buy digitally on iTunes and Amazon. It was released on DVD and Blu-ray on Feb. 14.