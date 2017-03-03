Much like many of us, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's Link can't take the cold, and it can even damage his health in some situations. Unfortunately for him, there are several locales throughout the game world where he'll need protection from the intense cold.

Here's how you can keep Link safe from the biting cold temperatures. Based on our experience and confirmed by USgamer.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Get the

There's one very important piece of clothing you should get to keep Link warm, and it comes pretty early in the game. The old man you meet near the beginning of the game will eventually provide you with it.

Read the old man's diary for information on how to create a spicy meat and seafood fry, but the recipe is incomplete. You'll have to figure out what to add to the recipe of raw meat and spicy pepper if you want to get the warm doublet he'll give you in exchange.

The ingredients you need are raw meat, spicy pepper, and Hyrule bass. Get raw meat by going after the bigger game in the world and killing them. Shoot them with arrows to get the meat.

You can find Hyrule bass in the lake by throwing a bomb into the water. This should send a few fish flying for you to pick them up and hoard them. Finally, search the world where there are clusters of plants nearby for a spicy pepper.

Link the chef Source: USgamer

W you have everything you need, go to the old man's hut and then start cooking. Combine the Hyrule bass, raw meat and spicy pepper to cook the spicy meat and seafood fry. When you've got the food in your inventory, go back to the old man. Let him see your spicy meat and seafood fry, and he will give you the warm doublet. You can equip the warm doublet any time you need cold weather resistance, such as at the

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Cook spicy foods to stay warm

You don't have to get the warm doublet to stay warm, but it will be a little more difficult to conquer colder areas if you don't have it. As an alternative, you can use the same ingredients used to get the warm doublet to make spicy food that will give you temporary cold immunity. You could simply create the same dishes, such as a spicy pepper steak or spicy meat and seafood fry, and set out in the world with multiples of the same recipe.

Now you have all the knowledge you need to conquer the colder areas of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

