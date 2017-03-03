There are tons of fun things you can do with Link in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and some may come as a surprise. We already taught you how to cook and how to tame a wild horse, but did you know you can also use your shield to quickly slide down mountains and hills in style? Here's everything you need to know about shield surfing in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

How to shield surf in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

I to go shield surfing, first make sure you have a shield. Once you've either purchased one, found one in the world or defeated a monster and stole one, equip it in the inventory screen.

T In a normal situation that will raise the shield to protect you from an oncoming attack, but it's also the first step in shield surfing.

With your shield still raised, jump up and then press the A button near the edge of a hill or mountain — or really anywhere with a slope. Link will then "surf" down the hill. You can even use Link's bow to defend yourself by shooting arrows while shield surfing, if you want to feel like a total badass.

Keep in mind that your shield could potentially break while surfing. So make sure you don't waste a particularly powerful shield just so you can get down a hill a little faster.

If you're confused, check out this video for a visual guide to shield surfing in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

