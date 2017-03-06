There's plenty to do in the Great Plateau, whether you're just starting out in Zelda: Breath of the Wild or returning to cash in your Spirit Orbs for more hearts and stamina. The game's first level offers a lot, including a couple of unrequired missions.
Read on for a rundown of everything there is to do on the Great Plateau in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Zelda: Breath of the Wild Great Plateau walkthrough: Magnesis Trial
If you're struggling with the first shrine in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, don't worry. We've got you covered. Here's our guide to the Magnesis Trial. Once you finish that puzzle, you can also learn more about how to find shrines in the game right here.
Zelda: Breath of the Wild Great Plateau walkthrough: How to cook
It's never too soon to start cooking in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. You'll actually need to do it to get the warm doublet, so you might as well learn now. Check out our guides for preparing food in the game and the best recipes you need to know.
Zelda: Breath of the Wild Great Plateau walkthrough: How to shield surf
Shield surfing is just about the coolest thing you can do in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Here's everything you need to know about Link's new ability.
Zelda: Breath of the Wild Great Plateau walkthrough: How to use amiibo
Here's what you need to know about using amiibo in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Check out our guide on how to scan your amiibo into the new game, which also includes a breakdown of what each new Zelda figurine gets you.
Zelda: Breath of the Wild Great Plateau walkthrough: The Stone Talus
Finally, don't forget to take on the Great Plateau's unofficial boss. The Stone Talus may look tough, but with our guide, you can make short work of this walking boulder. That includes where to find it and how to defeat it. Just remember to aim for the head.
