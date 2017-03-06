There's plenty to do in the Great Plateau, whether you're just starting out in Zelda: Breath of the Wild or returning to cash in your Spirit Orbs for more hearts and stamina. The game's first level offers a lot, including a couple of unrequired missions.

Read on for a rundown of everything there is to do on the Great Plateau in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Great Plateau walkthrough: Magnesis Trial

Link entering a Shrine Source: Mic

If you're struggling with the first shrine in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, don't worry. We've got you covered. Here's our guide to the Magnesis Trial. Once you finish that puzzle, you can also learn more about how to find shrines in the game right here.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Great Plateau walkthrough: How to cook

It's never too soon to start cooking in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. You'll actually need to do it to get the warm doublet, so you might as well learn now. Check out our guides for preparing food in the game and the best recipes you need to know.

I am not very good at cooking apples. #Zelda #ZeldaBreathoftheWild #ZeldaBotw #BreathOfTheWild @NintendoUK https://t.co/9KQLmN1ZIz https://t.co/MJDJ5rHcr5

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Great Plateau walkthrough: How to shield surf

Shield surfing is just about the coolest thing you can do in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Here's everything you need to know about Link's new ability.

Just played the new zelda game. You can surf your shield. https://t.co/PdYQOuMGJQ

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Great Plateau walkthrough: How to use amiibo

Here's what you need to know about using amiibo in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Check out our guide on how to scan your amiibo into the new game, which also includes a breakdown of what each new Zelda figurine gets you.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Great Plateau walkthrough: The Stone Talus

Finally, don't forget to take on the Great Plateau's unofficial boss. The Stone Talus may look tough, but with our guide, you can make short work of this walking boulder. That includes where to find it and how to defeat it. Just remember to aim for the head.

Stone Talus all like 'nope' #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch

This article will be updated with more guides. So bookmark it and come back soon.