The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild utilizes amiibo to offer special rewards to players. Whether you've been collecting amiibo for years or just picked up a few new Zelda figurines there are several bonuses to unlock.

Here's what all your amiibo can do in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Hopefully, you can use this information to get a leg up in the austere world of Hyrule.

How to use amiibo in Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Tips and tricks

Using amiibo in the newest Zelda adventure is easy, but there is a trick to it. According to VG247, the ability is turned off by default in the game. To switch in on, just hit the plus button, open the "System" menu and then turn amiibo support on.

To actually use amiibo in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you'll also need to press up on the d-pad and select that option from the rune abilities menu. Now you're good to go. Just remember that you can only use one amiibo in the game per day.

What each Zelda amiibo unlocks in Breath of the Wild

Zelda Source: Nintendo Wire

There are five amiibo figures for Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and each one gives a special reward.

Archer Link: You get a chest with a bow and ice arrows along with some fish and various cuts of meat.

Rider Link: You get a chest with mushrooms, the Soldier's Broadsword, and special equipment for Link's horse.

Zelda: You get a chest with a special shield and various herbs.

Bokoblin: You get a chest with Bokoblin weapons and cuts of meat.

Guardian: You get a chest with Ancient materials.

From our experience, the rest of the Zelda-related amiibo figures outside of the Breath of the Wild collection will also unlock items.

Super Smash Bros. Link: This amiibo is instrumental in unlocking Epona, the horse of legend. Here's how you can unlock her.

Wolf Link (Twilight Princess): You'll get Wolf Link as a companion. He cannot be saved at a stable. You'll just have to keep scanning Wolf Link if you want to bring him back.

8-bit Link: You'll get random food and Rupees.

Ocarina of Time Link: You'll get various meat to cook along with a chest with random items.

Wind Waker Toon Link: You get the Soldier's Broadsword and fish.

Wind Waker Toon Zelda: You'll get various herbs and an additional chest.

From personal experience, it seems the rest of the Zelda-related amiibo will spawn random chests that you can get different items from. It's worth trying and experimenting to see what you get each time by scanning them in at random. Happy item hunting!

Check out more Nintendo Switch news and coverage

Check out our comparison photos sizing up the Switch to the Wii U GamePad, along with details on the console's price, release date, pre-orders, battery life and our hands-on review. If you're interested in the Nintendo Switch's games, here's info on the new Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, 1-2-Switch and the goofy boxing game Arms.