The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a whole new beast when it comes to the Zelda series, and as such there are things to remember and take care of that you might not be used to — like staying warm or cooking food to eat. One important mechanic is your Stamina, which you'll have to rely on whenever you climb, run or swim in water throughout your adventures in Hyrule.

If you want to make it through this entire adventure, you're going to have to earn more Stamina to make sure you've got the best Link possible. Here's how you can get more Stamina in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Stamina: How to earn more Stamina

If you want to add more Stamina to your stockpile, you'll need to seek out additional spirit orbs. And the only way you can get more spirit orbs, as mentioned in our Master Sword guide, is by completing Shrines. You'll find these all over the map, with several of them requiring you to complete special Trials if you want to pick up the Runes required for some of the game's puzzles and boss encounters. If you're not sure how to find a Shrine, scan the environment with your Sheikah Slate. When you see a red glow, that's a Shrine you can start heading toward.

When you get enough Spirit Orbs, find a goddess statue. The easiest one to find is in the Temple of Time. You can use Spirit Orbs to trade for additional Stamina. To get more Stamina, you'll have to repeat this process to your liking. Eventually, you'll find that Link is able to handle more difficult physical feats than he used to. The world of Hyrule is yours to conquer!

