The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is full of secrets, shortcuts and horses to tame, but if you're looking for a faster swim speed and the return of series staple the spin attack, you'll have to find a piece of head armor called the Zora Helm. If you're unsure where to locate Zora Armor, look no further than our guide.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Zora Helm: Where to find the Zora Helm

According to GamersHeroes, you'll receive hints to the location of the Zora Helm while doing the Zora Stone Monuments quest, but it won't actually cough up the gear when you beat the quest. It might be annoying, but the hints you get at the monuments will actually give you enough information to find the helm on your own.

If you haven't gotten to the quest yet or would just prefer to have the Zora Helm immediately, IGN said you should head north past Zora's Domain to Toto Lake. You'll find the helm in a submerged chest in the sunken ruins.

Where to find the Zora Helm in 'Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Source: GamersHeroes

Once you reach your destination, just use the Magnesis ability for your Sheikah Slate to find and pull the chest out of the water and onto dry land. You'll be the proud new owner of a Zora Helm.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Zora Helm: Video guide

If you'd prefer to see a step-by-step demonstration, YouTube channel TheUnstealthyNinjas published a video guide to finding the chest, which we've embedded below. Just watch out for unwanted spoilers in the related videos!

