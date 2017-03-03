Y been able to ride horses in the Zelda franchise, and in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is no different. Aside from using can also find various different horses throughout the game. Here's how you can track down horses, ride them, name them and make them your traveling companions, according to USgamer and our personal experience playing the game so far.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Where to find horses and how to ride them

Horses are pretty plentiful throughout the world. Look for horses with spots if you want to have an easier time taming them and getting them registered eventually. Solid-colored horses like all black or all white horses are more difficult to train and eventually register, but they do have more stamina and speed to offer.

Your first horse, however, can be found at Dueling Peaks Stable near Kakariko Village. This is where you'll first want to employ your expert horse-taming skills. Just kidding — it's more stealth than anything else.

Y to crouch down and walk up to the first horse you see from behind. Once you're close enough, press the A button to mount the horse. The horse won't immediately just be cool with this, and will try to buck and bolt away. You'll want to use the left stick to better control and right yourself on the horse. Now you're riding it!

You can also take horses from enemies. Shoot enemies with arrows to free the horses from their control, and then sneak up on the horse the same way you did at the Dueling Peaks Stable. Using the left stick to calm the horse, you'll soon be in control of the situation.

When you have procured a horse, make sure you soothe the horse when it does what you want it to do. Eventually you'll have a trained horse that will behave the way you want it to without having to worry about it bucking or throwing you off. If you don't soothe the horse and just keep trying to spur it to go forward, it will just throw you off. Be kind to the horses and they'll be kind to you.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: How to register and name horses

You can register horses you've tamed and name them as well. You can take the horse to a stable to do this, and there are several stables found throughout the game. The first, as previously mentioned, is at Dueling Peaks Stable.

When you go to a stable you can register and save your horse as a companion. You can save up to five horses for 20 rupees apiece, and you'll get a saddle and bridle along with the registration. It's here you can choose to name your horse as well. Make sure to give it a fun name.

