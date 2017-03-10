In 2010, Rolling Stone declared that Nicki Minaj was the queen of hip-hop. In the years following, she sat on her throne unchallenged. But her current beef with fellow rapper Remy Ma has brought up the debate about whether or not Minaj should still wear this crown.

Until two weeks ago, Nicki Minaj had no major female rap contenders for her title. But this all changed when Remy Ma called her out on the hardcore seven-minute diss track "Shether," and challenged Minaj to respond in 72 hours. Minaj chose silence initially, On the track she offers one verse in response to "Shether," and she later wrote on her Instagram account that she had no plans to respond with a whole diss track aiming at Remy Ma.

"Here at Young Money, we don't do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS & diss u On them," Minaj wrote in the post below.

Minaj had every right to take on the beef in the way she saw fit. But her focus on creating a radio and club-friendly record isn't following traditional hip-hop battle customs, so does that still make her deserving of the queen of hip-hop title? Fans on Twitter had mixed thoughts on it.

For some, in the tweets below, "No Fraud" is further proof she's more of a pop artist than a hip-hop artist. Read their thoughts here:

From now on, Nicki is strictly a pop artist. There's nothing wrong with that, but she can't claim the "Queen of Rap" title no mo'.

If I'm the queen of rap and someone is trying to come for my throne, making crazy accusations, I'm offing them. No pop diss I'm OFFING THEM

So Nicki, you are officially no longer the "Queen of Rap" and just a pop star. Signed, - The Hip Hop Community

So Nicki, I guess you are a queen..queen of denial. You've been selling B grade rap for so long, some ppl think No Frauds is a good clapback

So Nicki did a group assignment that's 2 weeks overdue, asked Wayne and Drake for help and No Frauds is the best she came up with? #Shether https://t.co/gB0WSeMmuf

Others loved the catchy "No Frauds" and felt that Minaj is still carrying the crown because she outsmarted her opponent by exploiting the beef to further make money. This is how they felt:

She gave y'all different flows, bars, wordplays. Then she gave y'all a ballad..lol. Showing y'all how versatile she is and why she's queen

Nicki been the Queen of Rap tbh. Nobody said she's the best female rapper, but as far as the one holding the shit on lock? Easily.

nicki could've came harder, but she doesn't have to. she's the mf queen of rap. the song is number fuckin 1 & 2 other songs in the top 10????????????

I still think that Nicki Minaj is the queen of rap. I just think her reply was weak.

What we've learned from this beef is that Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj, although both talented and successful in their own ways, don't have the same philosophies on what makes a hip-hop artist deserving of a top honor.

Minaj is proud of her record sales, awards and mainstream success, and rightfully so. She seems more concerned with staying on top of those money bags. Besides, she's making history and has a loyal fan base that she's worked to build.

Nicki Minaj performing at the American Music Awards in 2016

But for fans who believe that having strong bars, delivery and flow mean more to hip-hop culture than dollar signs, this is not impressive. Ma's approach to the beef brought back hip-hop's heart and love for competition and seeing rappers showcase their raw skills. And as an indie artist, Ma values having more power over her music and profits.

It is not clear whether the beef will actually die down as of now — Ma said she was done — but in an industry lacking strong visibility of female hip-hop artists, it has been refreshing to see two women at the center of the hip-hop conversation for a change.

