If you're one of the lucky few who happened to snag a Nintendo Switch, please take a moment to look up from Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — because Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan just commented on the possibility of porting over Blizzard's hit multiplayer shooter. It doesn't sound like it's happening any time soon, but it's a possibility.

"Getting [Overwatch] on the Switch is very challenging for us," Kaplan said in a Reddit "ask me anything" . "But we're always open-minded about exploring possible platforms."

It's not definitive by any means, but it's certainly worth noting that he didn't shoot the possibility down outright like other game developers — Titanfall 2 developer Respawn Entertainment comes to mind — have done when faced with the same question. Still, don't hold your breath.

If you're a diehard Overwatch fan, be sure to check out the full Reddit thread, where Kaplan talks about everything from his embarrassment at those Dinoflask YouTube videos to his /r/Overwatch browsing habits.

Or, just resume playing Breath of the Wild.

