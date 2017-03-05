A lot of things about Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are different from previous games in the series. Whether it be how items can break or the ability to cook food, this Zelda game is unlike any other seen before it. Some things never change, though — and that includes the use of fairies to bolster Link.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild great fairy location: Cotera

Cotera can be found where the yellow arrow is located. Source: Boss Fight Database/YouTube

Odds are the first fairy you'll encounter is Cotera. According to YouTube user Boss Fight Database, Cotera is located northeast of Kakariko Village and west of Pierre Plateau. On the map above, the yellow arrow indicates where you'll find Cotera.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild great fairy location: Kaysa

Kaysa can be found where the yellow arrow is located. Source: Boss Fight Database/YouTube

Kaysa is another fairy in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The quickest way to access her location is by warping to the Dah Hesho Shrine and making your way toward the woods from there. Her location is the yellow arrow on the above map.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild great fairy location: Mija

Mija can be found where the yellow arrow is located. Source: Boss Fight Database/YouTube

Mija can be found between Hyrule Ridge and the Tabantha Frontier. You'll likely find her later in the game. On the above map, the Great Fairy Fountain can be located where you see the yellow Current Location arrow.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild great fairy location: Tera

The final fairy in Zelda: Breath of the Wild is Tera, and it's the hardest to find. You'll want to head to the southwestern part of Gerudo Valley. According to IGN, you'll want to look for a large skeleton — underneath is where the fairy will be located.

