Pokémon Go's Water Festival is in full swing, and hopefully, you're already out catching more Totodiles, Squirtles and shiny Magikarp than you ever thought possible. However, if it's your first time hopping back into the game in a while, you might be wondering about something very important: Where's the dang Magikarp hat Niantic promised? It can be a little hard to find, sure, but it's worth it for a stylish and free hat — no coins required.

If you'd like to know how to get the Magikarp hat in Pokémon Go, we've got the scoop.

How to get the Magikarp hat in Pokémon Go

It's not too difficult to find the Magikarp hat in your wardrobe, but it can be a little counterintuitive to figure out. Don't click on the PokéBall icon at the bottom of your screen — you won't find anything there if you do. Instead, click on your avatar's handsome mug in the lower lefthand corner to bring up your trainer page.

We told him not to blink for this photo and he still cheesed it up like a ding-dong. There's just no helping some people, you know? Source: Alex Borkowski/Mic

Once you're in the trainer tab, you should see a little button with three horizontal lines on the bottom righthand side. Click that, and you'll be taken to another menu with three options. Journal's good for checking what Pokémon or items you've gotten recently, and Buddy's good for switching up your Pokémon sidekick to accumulate some candy. However, we want to click on the third tab, Style, which is marked by a small clothes hanger.

Prior the inclusion of the insanely good Magikarp hat, it wasn't too appropriate of Niantic to call this a "Style" tab. Source: Alex Borkowski/Mic

Once you're in the Style tab, you should see options like hat, shirt and glasses for you to choose from. Select the hat tab and scroll over to the right. You should see the Magikarp hat sitting there in all its glory, with no coin price attached. Simply select the hat and your character will be ready to catch water-type Pokémon in style for the rest of the Water Festival event.

You can change various aspects of your avatar on this tab, but right now you should concentrate on snagging the Magikarp hat. Source: Alex Borkowski/Mic

It's unclear whether you'll be able to keep the Magikarp hat after the event ends Wednesday, so you'd better use it now while it's still available. Hopefully, this opens the door for even goofier — albeit temporary — wardrobe items in Pokémon Go. We're hoping for an homage to James of Team Rocket's Victreebel for a grass-type event.

Anyway, that's how you get Pokémon Go's extremely good Magikarp hat. Wear it in good health, and we hope you catch some good water-type Pokémon while you do!

