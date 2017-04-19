The 'Overwatch' voice actors for Symmetra and Sombra are IRL BFFs — and they're adorable
YouTube

The 'Overwatch' voice actors for Symmetra and Sombra are IRL BFFs — and they're adorable

By Tim Mulkerin
 | 

Friends, we have important Overwatch news to share: It appears the voice actors who play Symmetra and Sombra are actually really good friends in real life and enjoy posting cute, dorky videos together.

Here's a recent video of Anjali Bhimani (Symmetra) and Carolina Ravassa (Sombra) hanging out in New York:

Source: sweeetanj/YouTube

The Overwatch fandom is known for being passionate when it comes to its lore and characters, so it's cool to see that its actors seem just as — if not more — excited to bring it all to life.

Here they are again, somehow being even dorkier:

Source: Hispanglosaxon/YouTube

So Blizzard, if it wasn't clear before, we're going to need you to make an animated short featuring Sombra and Symmetra being gal pals — pronto.

It's not just Bhimani and Ravassa that seem to have such great chemistry together, either. That charisma extends to the Overwatch cast as a whole. Here's a video posted by Jonny Cruz — the voice of Lúcio — playing around with the rest of the Overwatch cast:

Such cute dweebs. All of 'em.

More Overwatch news and updates

For more on Overwatch, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here is our Project Runway-style judging of every new Uprising skin, an unintentionally hilarious infographic showing the most popular Overwatch characters in each state, our definitive ranking of every Overwatch hero and a giant Overwatch FAQ for beginners.

Share:
Tim Mulkerin
By Tim Mulkerin
Reporter, Hype
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

“From Black Boy With Love”

News
May 2, 2017

In Other News

Related Coverage