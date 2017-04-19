A new Overwatch patch, version 2.10, just hit PS4 and Xbox One. It's not a massive, feature-loaded update — it just fixes a number of pesky bugs that snuck their way in with the new Uprising event.

For example, Mei's abilities weren't slowing down enemies and players had discovered an exploit that prevented Omnics from spawning during the escort phase of the Uprising mode.

A similar patch already hit the PC version a few days ago. The full patch notes for PS4 and Xbox One are embedded below.

Overwatch 2.10 patch notes

BUG FIXES



Arcade

• Fixed a bug that could prevent Null Sector bots from attacking throughout the escort phase of the 'Overwatch' Uprising brawl

• The 'Overwatch' Uprising 2017 player icon will now unlock when you log in to the event

• Firing shots while standing on the payload in the 'Overwatch' Uprising brawl will no longer cause accuracy issues for your hero

• Turret damage (from Torbjörn and Symmetra) has been increased by 15% in the 'Overwatch' Uprising brawl



Heroes

• Fixed an issue that allowed players to move freely when being hit by Mei's Blizzard or Endothermic Blaster

• Fixed a bug that prevented Torbjörn and Symmetra from placing turrets on moving platforms





