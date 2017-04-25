D.Va, Overwatch's professional gamer turned war hero, is making her way into Heroes of the Storm in a future update. And, for those of you who play Overwatch, you'll be able to earn a brand-new skin for D.Va through playing Heroes of the Storm as a part of the "Nexus Challenge 2.0" event in the near future.

Blizzard announced the news during its Heroes of the Storm 2.0 livestream as a way to promote the game's new update that's introducing a new loot crate system, the Overwatch hero Genji and a number of other big changes.

Heroes of the Storm 2.0: D.Va is coming!

Here's the trailer that announced D.Va is coming to Heroes of the Storm.

Overwatch "Officer D.Va" skin

And here's the video that shows D.Va's new "Officer D.Va" skin, which you'll be able to earn starting May 1, the second week of the Nexus Challenge 2.0.

The first week of the Nexus Challenge 2.0 will also allow players to earn the Oni Genji skin once more, which was available during Heroes of the Storm's first Nexus Challenge.

More Overwatch news and updates

For more on Overwatch, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here is a full explanation of the different types of health in Overwatch, the latest rumor of a Terry Crews-voiced Overwatch character, an update on that Mei ice wall exploit, a hilarious video of a play of the game involving the jump pad on Oasis, a roundup of the best Overwatch plays of the week, our definitive ranking of every Overwatch hero and a giant Overwatch FAQ for beginners.