Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sales have shown how a Nintendo Switch game can launch with strength. Whether it's reaching number one in the U.K. or becoming the fastest-selling of any Mario Kart game, the deluxe version of the Wii U game is a smash hit.

In fact, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is such a smash success that websites about smashing have taken a hit. No, it's not the website for Super Smash Bros. We're talking about the one and only YouPorn.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe release date results in YouPorn traffic dip

The fun-loving racer has defeated one of its more shocking opponents: pornography. According to YouPorn, the launch of the game caused searches to dip by 41% on April 27 and 52% on launch day, April 28. By April 30, YouPorn traffic had increased but still was down 30% compared to usual numbers.

This isn't the first time porn has taken a dive, thanks to Nintendo.

The Nintendo Switch keeps ruining porn traffic

Cooper Fleishman/Mic Link headed back to his laptop

When the Switch launched YouPorn noted a similar drop in site traffic. What didn't drop: interest in Zelda. According to Mass Appeal, searches for both "Zelda" and "Link" were up over 100% with the release of the console and its flagship game, Breath of the Wild.

Other non-gaming events have resulted in effects on porn traffic as well. The Women's March, for example, brought a similar dip to the site PornHub. Site usage also took a dive during last year's NBA Finals.

If we were to wildly speculate, we'd project every major Nintendo Switch release will result in less people watching other people have sex.

It's far more accurate to say that this is indicative of major events giving people other things to do than watch porn. We can't always expect Nintendo to make ripples in the pornography world, even if it's next games are titled Arms and Splatoon 2.

Yikes.

