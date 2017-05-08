As of late, risk aversion has become the red carpet norm.

We saw it at the 2017 Academy Awards, where the dresses, while stunning, were exceedingly safe, save for Janelle Monae. We saw it again during the Met Gala, where stars like Kim Kardashian West and Selena Gomez kept it simple at an event known for its sartorial bombasity.

But at Sunday night's MTV Movie & TV Awards, that sentiment seemed to cloud over, with a number of notables — and a few "who?'s" — serving up some properly thought-out eye candy. There were still some bores (we're looking long and hard at you, Ms. Emma Watson) but on the whole, the red carpet was full of vibrancy, joy and plenty of metallics.

First, there was Black-ish Emmy-winner Tracee Ellis Ross, fresh off the Met Gala, in a Rosie Assoulin printed robe. Ross was joined by none other than Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.)

Maxine Waters and Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Maxine Waters and Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The pair presented the Best Fight Against the System award to Taraji P. Henson — wearing sequined Emilio Pucci — for her role in Hidden Figures.

Taraji P. Henson and Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross, Maxine Waters and Taraji P. Henson at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Other notables on the carpet included relative newcomer Ashton Sanders — wearing Calvin Klein, of course — who won Best Kiss with Moonlight costar Jharrel Jerome.

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Of course, they weren't the only ones to win the night's red carpet. Keep scrolling for a roundup of some of the night's best dressed including Yara Shahidi, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Martha Stewart.

Yvonne Orji

Yvonne Orji at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Zendaya

Zendaya at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Victor Cruz

Victor Cruz at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Storm Reid

Storm Reid at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Zac Efron

Zac Efron at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lonnie Chavis

Lonnie Chavis at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Trevor Noah and Jordyn Taylor