Link might be the only non-Mario property to make his way into Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but that doesn't mean there aren't other ways to live out your Smash Bros.-style dreams in the game once you've mastered all the best racers in each weight class.

Case in point: You've got two different ways to get everyone's favorite pink puffball Kirby into Mario Kart 8, but only one of them is sanctioned by Nintendo.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Kirby: Kirby amiibo can be used to outfit your Miis in a posh pink ensemble

Mario Kart 8 has expanded the compatibility and functionality of amiibo, giving you the option to dress up your Mii racers in different outfits, including Captain Falcon, Samus Aran and Kirby. The Kirby outfit is bright pink and comes with the character's eternally beaming visage on the back. Here's the amiibo costume in action:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Kirby: Kirby can be modded into Mario Kart 8

There's also another way to get Kirby proper into your game — complete with Warp Star —if you still have fond memories of Kirby Air Ride for the Nintendo GameCube. It's a mod, though, so it's obviously not sanctioned by Nintendo.

According to NintendoEverything, a modder by the name of SmashingRenders made a reskin mod for Mario Kart 8 that replaces Koopa with Kirby and the BiddyBuggy with the WarpStar Kart. SmashingRenders's WarpStar Kart even lights up when you hit the anti-gravity portions of the stage while riding it. Catch the mod in action below and download the mod here:

As of right now, those are the only two ways to get Kirby into your game — but hey, it's better than nothing, right?

