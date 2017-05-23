OK, look — we may have jumped the gun a little bit when we said the new Overwatch Anniversary skins looked lame last week. Some of them still do — we're looking at you, Cyborg: 76 — but now that the full anniversary event is here, it's clear this is one of the strongest batch of skins Blizzard has delivered to date.

We've got shiny new images of every single new Overwatch Anniversary skin below, which will be available in-game until June 12.

New Overwatch Anniversary skins for all the characters

Pharah's "Bedouin" skin

Blizzard Entertainment Pharah's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skin

Soldier: 76's "Cyborg: 76" skin

Blizzard Entertainment Soldier: 76's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skin

D.Va's "Cruiser" skin

Blizzard Entertainment D.Va's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skin

Tracer's "Graffiti" skin

Blizzard Entertainment Tracer's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skin

Hanzo's "Cyberninja" skin

Blizzard Entertainment Hanzo's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skin

Mei's "Beekeeper" skin

Blizzard Entertainment Mei's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skin

Zarya's "Cyberian" skin

Blizzard Entertainment Zarya's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skin

Bastion's "Dune Buggy" skin

Blizzard Entertainment Bastion's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skin

Genji's "Sentai" skin

Blizzard Entertainment Genji's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skin

Symmetra's "Oasis" skin

Blizzard Entertainment Symmetra's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skin

Lúcio's "Jazzy" skin

Blizzard Entertainment Lúcio's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skin

All of the above Overwatch skins will be available until the anniversary event concludes on June 12.

More Overwatch news and updates

For more on Overwatch, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here is an essay about how Efi Oladele was a missed opportunity for Overwatch, a deep dive into the issue of sexual harassment in Overwatch voice chat, an unintentionally hilarious infographic showing the most popular Overwatch characters in each state, a criticism of Blizzard's failures in its design of Symmetra and a dive into a cool trend on Tumblr that converts your most-played heroes into a psychedelic illustration.