'Overwatch' Anniversary Skins: Lucio, Genji and all the other new outfits from the event
Blizzard Entertainment

'Overwatch' Anniversary Skins: Lucio, Genji and all the other new outfits from the event

By Tim Mulkerin
 | 

OK, look — we may have jumped the gun a little bit when we said the new Overwatch Anniversary skins looked lame last week. Some of them still do — we're looking at you, Cyborg: 76 — but now that the full anniversary event is here, it's clear this is one of the strongest batch of skins Blizzard has delivered to date.

We've got shiny new images of every single new Overwatch Anniversary skin below, which will be available in-game until June 12.

New Overwatch Anniversary skins for all the characters

Pharah's "Bedouin" skin

Pharah's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skinSource: Blizzard Entertainment
Pharah's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skin  Blizzard Entertainment

Soldier: 76's "Cyborg: 76" skin

Soldier: 76's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skinSource: Blizzard Entertainment
Soldier: 76's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skin  Blizzard Entertainment

D.Va's "Cruiser" skin

D.Va's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skinSource: Blizzard Entertainment
D.Va's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skin  Blizzard Entertainment

Tracer's "Graffiti" skin

Tracer's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skinSource: Blizzard Entertainment
Tracer's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skin  Blizzard Entertainment

Hanzo's "Cyberninja" skin

Hanzo's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skinSource: Blizzard Entertainment
Hanzo's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skin  Blizzard Entertainment

Mei's "Beekeeper" skin

Mei's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skinSource: Blizzard Entertainment
Mei's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skin  Blizzard Entertainment

Zarya's "Cyberian" skin

Zarya's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skinSource: Blizzard Entertainment
Zarya's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skin  Blizzard Entertainment

Bastion's "Dune Buggy" skin

Bastion's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skinSource: Blizzard Entertainment
Bastion's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skin  Blizzard Entertainment

Genji's "Sentai" skin

Genji's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skinSource: Blizzard Entertainment
Genji's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skin  Blizzard Entertainment

Symmetra's "Oasis" skin

Symmetra's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skinSource: Blizzard Entertainment
Symmetra's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skin  Blizzard Entertainment

Lúcio's "Jazzy" skin

Lúcio's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skinSource: Blizzard Entertainment
Lúcio's new 'Overwatch' Anniversary skin  Blizzard Entertainment

All of the above Overwatch skins will be available until the anniversary event concludes on June 12.

More Overwatch news and updates

For more on Overwatch, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here is an essay about how Efi Oladele was a missed opportunity for Overwatch, a deep dive into the issue of sexual harassment in Overwatch voice chat, an unintentionally hilarious infographic showing the most popular Overwatch characters in each state, a criticism of Blizzard's failures in its design of Symmetra and a dive into a cool trend on Tumblr that converts your most-played heroes into a psychedelic illustration.

Share:
Tim Mulkerin
By Tim Mulkerin
Reporter, Hype
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

“From Black Boy With Love”

News
May 2, 2017

In Other News

Related Coverage