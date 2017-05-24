So you finally downloaded the Overwatch Anniversary update and you're ready to team up with a friend to earn all those slick new skins and dance emotes, right?

But then, you get an error message saying "this player is in a different version of Overwatch." What gives? Don't worry, we're here to help.

How to fix the "player is in a different version of Overwatch " error message

This error seems to have cropped up as a result of the new Anniversary event. Specifically, it pops up as a way to notify you that someone in your group hasn't updated their game to the current version. Luckily, the solution is pretty simple.

"This just means that someone you are trying to group with has not downloaded the recent data from the patch," Ibaraius, a support forum agent for Blizzard, wrote on the Overwatch forums. "If you are running into this issue, have everyone restart their computer and reload the Battle.net application. If you do not see anything patch, run a scan and repair."

More Overwatch news and updates

For more on Overwatch, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here is an essay about how Efi Oladele was a missed opportunity for Overwatch, a deep dive into the issue of sexual harassment in Overwatch voice chat, an unintentionally hilarious infographic showing the most popular Overwatch characters in each state, a criticism of Blizzard's failures in its design of Symmetra and a dive into a cool trend on Tumblr that converts your most-played heroes into a psychedelic illustration.