The end of season 4 for Overwatch competitive is just around the corner. In the off season, you can reflect on your great victories, your worst losses and your plan for next season.

While you're collecting the new skins for the Anniversary event, you can also reflect on the rewards you got for participating in the competitive season. If you're unsure about what you should be getting, here's what to expect.

Overwatch end of season 4 rewards

There are a couple things you get from participating in competitive. You will get competitive points, which are saved to purchase golden weapons, that correspond to whichever rank you made it to:

Bronze — 100

Silver — 200

Gold — 400

Platinum — 800

Diamond — 1,200

Master — 2,000

Grandmaster — 3,000



Blizzard Entertainment The season 4 spray is in Hanamura

In addition, you'll receive a spray and player icon that are specific to season 4 participants. This season, the spray and icon include a beautiful illustration of a cherry blossom tree in Hanamura.

