Chinese developers really love to pay homage to western shooters — well, I say "homage," but I really mean "clone." The latest clone, Hero Mission, takes a bite out of the Overwatch phenomenon. Everything from the character design to the sound design to the levels is oh-so Blizzard, but somehow ported to mobile.

The Chinese mobile market is bigger than you think — it's expected to reach revenue of $13.9 billion by 2019. So even though Overwatch has an official release in China, you still need to have a console or PC in order to play it. In 2015, 33% of the total game market in China was mobile, with expected growth to reach 48% by 2019.

That's a pretty hefty chunk of the marketplace playing games on their phones.

Enter Hero Mission , a brazen Overwatch clone tailored for mobile play in China

Reddit and Neogaf both spotted Hero Mission on June 5. After watching a good thirty minutes of gameplay, I'm both impressed and baffled that this is a mobile game.

It's a real game, friends. It has a website and everything. It isn't like that Vietnamese skincare center story that may or may not be real. This is an actual game with actual gameplay. Buckle up, because there's more.

Hero Mission characters hilariously riff on the Overwatch lineup

Genji is looking awfully Sephiroth Hero Mission/Neogaf

I'm half expecting Aerith to show up as a skin for the Hero Mission version of D.Va.

Real D.Va is way cuter and way more badass Ti?u Nh?t/YouTube

I like the cat-ear headphones, but other than that, this version of D.Va has none of her charm. It's too schoolgirl kawaii and not enough MEKA.

So, they just stripped Mercy down and called it a day. I mean, that's a choice, I guess. Hero Mission/Neogaf

The oversexualization of the female characters aside, this is such a blatant clone that it's hard to believe that Blizzard won't tear this one down, too. And as much as I'd like to say that Blizzard could step into the Chinese mobile market with a mobile port, it's just not going to happen.

Get comfy with Hearthstone, I guess.

More Overwatch news and updates

For more on Overwatch, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here is an essay about how Efi Oladele was a missed opportunity for Overwatch, a deep dive into the issue of sexual harassment in Overwatch voice chat, an unintentionally hilarious infographic showing the most popular Overwatch characters in each state, a criticism of Blizzard’s failures in its design of Symmetra and a dive into a cool trend on Tumblr that converts your most-played heroes into a psychedelic illustration.