Niantic is gearing up for some big Pokémon Go events to celebrate the game's one-year anniversary this summer, but the company has something even more exciting planned for the fall. Pokémon Go AR Playground mode will bring new augmented reality features to the app once iOS 11 arrives later this year.

In a previously overlooked blog post published on June 5, Niantic details how iOS 11 will enable new AR features in Pokémon Go:

Utilizing this exciting advance in AR, we are working to create new, fun and innovative ways to place Pokémon in the world around you, to view Pokémon, and to use your phone camera to capture the moment. The digital world will overlay the real world in more detailed and accurate ways and you will be able to interact with Pokémon in a more immersive and life-like fashion.

If you're more of a visual learner, check out this demo video from Apple's WWDC 2017 event, where the new AR capabilities for iOS 11 were first announced.

You can see that the Pokémon is able to interact more directly with the environment to create a more realistic experience. That's a step up from the current Pokémon Go AR design, which simply superimposes the Pokémon over your camera view without adjusting based on what you're looking at.

There's no official word on when Pokémon Go AR Playground mode will launch, but it should come some time after iOS 11 is released this fall.

