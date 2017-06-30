The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a pretty big game and it can get confusing to find everything you’re looking for — and it’s only getting bigger with ‘The Master Trials’ downloadable content. One such location is the Outpost Ruins, which play a key role in the newly available DLC.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Outpost Ruins: Where to find them in the DLC

Based on the name, it might sound like the ruins are in a mythical corner of the Breath of the Wild map, but you can actually find them really close to where you start the game. In fact, it’s possibly the first place you’ll reach when you jump off the Great Plateau in the beginning of the game, according to Eurogamer.

Image of 'Breath of the Wild' map Nintendo Insider

Near the bottom-middle of this image you can see a tower, this is the sheikah tower from the Great Plateau — immediately to the right of it, you’ll find the Outpost Ruins. Simple enough. Just fast travel to the tower and jump down with your paraglider.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Outpost Ruins: Why they matter

According to Eurogamer, the Outpost Ruins play a key role in the new Zelda DLC. You’ll need to head there to unlock four major side-quests focused on finding new items in the game. To start, you’ll need to find the journal of a thief who nabbed all four.

The journal is located at the Outpost Ruins. Once you find it you’ll gain access to a series of clues to help you unlock Tingle’s outfit, Midna’s helmet, the Phantom Armour and Majora’s Mask.

