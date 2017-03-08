In Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild there may be fewer proper dungeons, but there are plenty of shrines for players to puzzle around in. The smaller individual puzzles may seem simple at first, but some of them are nearly impossible to figure out. Considering there are reportedly of them (yes, for real), you may need some help locating them all.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild shrine map: Here's where to find all the shrine locations

The map comes to us from Press Start. Shrines serve multiple purposes in Zelda: BotW. For on enabling you to easily teleport between locations. Secondly, once completed, players can obtain a shrine orb. Collecting four of these will allow you to gain a heart container or more space on your stamina bar. Finally, in select shrines, Zelda players can find rare items like climber's bandana or a knight's claymore.

Visit all the shrines to allow for maximum heart container and stamina bar

Use this map to find all the shrine locations in 'Zelda: Breath of the Wild.' Source: Zelda/Press Start

