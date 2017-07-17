One of the coolest parts of Tekken 7 is that longtime Street Fighter antagonist Akuma is not only on the roster, but is a major part of the story. Bandai Namco expertly applied his 2-D, projectile-heavy moveset to a fundamentally different 3-D fighting game.

Thanks to the wonders of downloadable content, one more villain from a different fighting game series is coming to Tekken 7.

Geese Howard is coming to Tekken 7

Geese Howard is a big bad from Fatal Fury and King of Fighters and has appeared in both franchises for decades. Like Street Fighter, those are both primarily 2-D franchises and Geese has been adapted to fit into a game with side-steps.

Based on the trailer, it looks like they’ve done an admirable job of maintaining his classic moveset in a very different game. He’s also shirtless as hell, which is exactly what you want from Geese Howard.

There isn’t a definitive release date or price yet, but Geese is coming to Tekken 7 this winter on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

