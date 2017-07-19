Destiny 2’s beta is finally here and, as we predicted, it’s not consistently working quite right for every player. There are a handful of different error codes that exist to help Bungie figure out what’s going on, though they might not be the most self-explanatory for players that receive them. Thankfully, Eurogamer has compiled a handy guide to Destiny 2 error codes.

Some of these error codes have simple solutions and some don’t. You might not be able to do anything about some of these problems. I would recommend following @BungieHelp on Twitter to get a stream of updates about issues with the Destiny 2 beta.

Destiny 2 beta Termite beta error code

Error code Termite brings up a prompt that says “Failed to download configuration files from Bungie servers.” This seems to be a networking problem that came from high server demand at the start of the beta and should have resolved itself by now.

If you’re still getting Termite errors, Bungie recommends restarting the game client. If that fails, you could also restore licenses or uninstall and reinstall the beta client, but you shouldn’t have to do either of those things.

Destiny 2 beta Moose beta error code

Error code Moose is a “general networking error,” which doesn’t offer much in the way of helpful hints to get around it. Bungie is investigating it and recommends restarting the game if you run into it.

Destiny 2 beta Weasel beta error code

In the Destiny 2 beta, this is an issue with players returning to orbit when trying to do other things that are not returning to orbit — it sounds really annoying.

Eurogamer recommends using a wired connection or switching from a strict Network Address Translation to an open one. The easier solution, as with all other problems, is to restart the game. Good luck.

More Destiny 2 news and updates

If you can’t wait to get back out on patrol with your Fireteam, check out the rest of our coverage for Destiny 2. We’ve got coverage about why Bungie opted not to use dedicated servers for the sequel, why there won’t be cross-play and cross-saves for PC and what you can expect from the game’s PC specs and Battle.net partnership. Additionally, you can check out the new Supers being added to the game, some details behind guided games and the new Crucible changes as well. Finally, you can check out our ongoing coverageof the beta here.