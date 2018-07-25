Mic Daily: A new study on police homicides, Trump makes claims about the Cohen tape and more
By Tim Mulkerin | 

Trump claims “positive things” he said were edited out of Cohen tape

President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning went into defense mode, bashing his former lawyer Michael Cohen for recording what appears to be him discussing hush money payments to a Playboy model, and implying that “positive things” he said were edited out of the tape released by CNN the night before.

Boy Erased author Garrard Conley talks seeing his conversion therapy memoir turned into a film

Garrard Conley, left, authored the memoir ‘Boy Erased.’ Lucas Hedges, right, will star in a film adaptation of the book. Colin Boyd Shafer/Penguin Randomhouse

The upcoming film Boy Erased, from director Joel Edgerton, stars Lucas Hedges as Jared, a young man from a conservative Christian family whose parents, played by Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe, send him off to so-called “conversion therapy” when they realize he is gay. For Garrard Conley, who wrote the book upon which the film is based, the overwhelming response to the film’s trailer carries special meaning — after all, it’s his story on the screen.

Jason Spencer resigns after pulling his pants down and using racial slurs on Who Is America?

Jason Spencer and Sacha Baron Cohen on ‘Who Is America?’ SHOWTIME/YouTube

Remember that guy, Georgia state lawmaker Jason Spencer, who spewed racist slurs and charged, buttocks-first, at Sacha Baron Cohen during an episode of Who Is America?

He initially resisted calls for resignation — but Wednesday, appeared to have changed his mind.

8% of all male homicides are committed by police, study says — and black men are at most risk

Black Lives Matter demonstrators stage a protest outside of office of Sacramento district attorney Anne Schubert on March 28 in Sacramento, California, in response to the police killing of Stephon Clark. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

There’s a growing amount of indisputable evidence showing the U.S. really does have a serious law enforcement problem. Police committed roughly 8% of all U.S. homicides involving adult male victims between 2012 and 2018, according to new study published in the American Journal of Public Health.

Pablo Villavicencio, the pizza deliveryman detained by ICE, freed by federal judge

Pablo Villavicencio, center, is helped into an SUV, where his wife, Sandra Chica, right, and their daughters await after he was released from the Hudson County Correctional Facility on Tuesday in Kearny, New Jersey. Julio Cortez/AP

When Pablo Villavicencio walked free after nearly two months in immigration detention on Tuesday night, it was because of a decision by a George W. Bush-appointed judge.

Check out Mic Dispatch, Mic’s new show reporting on the problem-solvers and the provocateurs in our changing world. Subscribe here for alerts on new episodes airing Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on Facebook Watch.

