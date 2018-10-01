21 of the most jaw-droppingly gorgeous looks from Paris Fashion Week spring/summer 2019

Paris Fashion Week really did that. And by that, we mean turn out a season to remember, one that will no doubt inform much of what we’ll be seeing on red carpets this awards season. That’s not to discount the doings of New York, London and Milan, but rather to highlight Paris’ dominance as the fashion capital of the world.

We got killer collections from Marine Serre, Dries Van Noten and Valentino as well as some controversies, including an overwhelmingly white runway for Hedi Slimane’s lacklusterly reviewed Celine debut and Thierry Mugler’s calling out of Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing for copying his designs.

Below, see some of our favorite looks from the week.

Christian Dior

Christian Dior SS19 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jacquemus

Haider Ackermann

Haider Ackermann SS19 Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

Altuzarra

Altuzarra SS19 Francois Durand/Getty Images

Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent SS19 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Comme des Garçons

Comme des Garçons SS19 Francois Guillot/Getty Images

Hermès

Hermès SS19 Bertrand Guay/Getty Images

Chloe

Chloe SS19 Alain Jocard/Getty Images

Balmain

Balmain SS19 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Ann Demeulemeester

Ann Demeulemeester SS19 Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

Paco Rabanne

Paco Rabanne SS19 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Rick Owens

Rick Owens SS19 Bertrand Guay/Getty Images

Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant SS19 Alan Jocard/Getty Images

Loewe

Loewe SS19 Bertrand Guay/Getty Images

Elie Saab

Elie Saab SS19 Bertrand Guay/Getty Images

Sacai

Sacai SS19 Bertrand Guay/Getty Images

Giambattista Valli

Valentino

Valentino SS19 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten SS19 Anne-Christine Poujoulat/Getty Images

Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood SS19 Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

Thom Browne