21 of the most jaw-droppingly gorgeous looks from Paris Fashion Week spring/summer 2019

Paris Fashion Week really did that. And by that, we mean turn out a season to remember, one that will no doubt inform much of what we’ll be seeing on red carpets this awards season. That’s not to discount the doings of New York, London and Milan, but rather to highlight Paris’ dominance as the fashion capital of the world.
We got killer collections from Marine Serre, Dries Van Noten and Valentino as well as some controversies, including an overwhelmingly white runway for Hedi Slimane’s lacklusterly reviewed Celine debut and Thierry Mugler’s calling out of Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing for copying his designs.
Below, see some of our favorite looks from the week.