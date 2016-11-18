'Pokémon Sun and Moon' anime release date USA: Episode 1 & 2 with English subs hit YouTube

The Pokémon Sun and Moon anime debuted in Japan this week ahead of the game's release date, but we still don't know when the new animated show will make its way to the U.S.

Thankfully, you don't have to wait to find out what Ash Ketchum, Pikachu and the rest of the gang are up to in Alola. Fan-made subtitled versions of the first two Pokémon Sun and Moon anime episodes are already popping up on YouTube.

You can watch the first two episodes of the Pokémon Sun and Moon anime with English subtitles below. However, it's possible Nintendo will ask YouTube to remove these videos from the site. So you probably shouldn't wait too long to check them out.

Pokémon Sun and Moon anime episode 1 with English subs:

Pokémon Sun and Moon anime episode 2 with English subs:

Pokémon Sun and Moon anime USA release date: How long will we have to wait?

There's no official word on when the Pokémon Sun and Moon anime will come to the U.S., but we know it won't officially debut in the country until next year. Before then, we're set to get a "sneak peak" at the new show on Dec. 5 as part of a Pokémon marathon on Disney XD, where the upcoming series will premiere in 2017.

The Pokémon animation marathon will also include the latest Pokémon movie, titled Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel. The animated film focuses on Magearna, a new mythical creature introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon.

None of this is happening until next month. In the meantime, you can check out this UK trailer for the Pokémon Sun and Moon anime ahead of an official preview in the country this weekend.

The trailer actually makes the Pokémon Sun and Moon anime look like a pretty dark entry in the series, with the narrator warning you that Ash's visit the tropical Alola islands will be "no vacation." But don't worry, based on the first two Japanese episodes it's still the same goofy show we all remember.

