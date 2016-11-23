Pokémon Sun and Moon's Pokédex is chock full of new Pokémon. There's so many it can be a little overwhelming if you're just getting started. But we're here to help you become a little more familiar with the new Pokédex in Pokémon Sun and Moon.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Pokédex: How many new Pokémon are there?

According to Pokémon fan site Serebii, there are 80 new creatures in Pokémon Sun and Moon. However, that doesn't account for multiple forms and style.

For example, flying-type Oricorio can transform into four styles with significant differences. By sipping in the nectar of various flowers in Pokémon Sun and Moon, it can become Baile Style (fire-type), Pom-Pom Style (electric-type), Pa'u Style (psychic-type) or Sensu Style (ghost-type).

Additionally, Lycanroc can take a Midday or Midnight form, depending on whether you're playing Pokémon Sun or Moon, respectively. Wishiwashi can exist in either Solo Form or School Form. Minior is found in its Meteorite form. However, if its shell breaks open its core form will be revealed.

Including those forms and styles, it brings our total to 86 new Pokémon in the Sun and Moon Pokédex.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Pokédex: Don't forget Alola forms

Pokémon Sun and Moon also brings back some old favorites with new "Alola form" designs to match the game's tropical theme. That includes new versions of Rattata, Raticate, Raichu, Sandshrew, Sandslash, Vulpix, Ninetales, Diglett, Dugtrio, Meowth, Persian, Geodude, Graveler, Golem, Grimer, Muk, Exeggutor and Marowak. That's 18 more Pokémon to add to the list, bringing the total up to 104.

The Alola designs vary from Pokémon to Pokémon. Each Alola form Pokémon also gets new stats and abilities to match. For a closer look at those changes, check out our breakdown.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Pokédex: Add one more for Marshadow?

Before Pokémon Sun and Moon was even released, rumors of Marshadow started leaking online. We still don't know much about this Pokémon, and the company won't even admit it exists. However, we're pretty confident it will turn up eventually, so we're adding it to the list, making the grand total 105.

