There's a lot to love in Pokémon Sun and Moon: The scenic Alola region, variations on all the classic first generation Pokémon and lots of cute outfits to choose from. And then there's Team Skull, the Hot Topic-clad gang who doesn't really seem to have much motivating them besides their love of chaos, shouting "No!" and flailing wildly in small groups.

For better or worse, the Tumblr community has latched onto Team Skull, posting tons of user-generated music videos using MikuMikuDance — the program which spawned tons of the same types of videos a few months ago.

Kotaku also reported an uptick in Pokémon MMDs following the launch of Sun and Moon. However, the MMDs specifically focused on Team Skull are the ones which have really taken off on Tumblr.

Pokémon Sun and Moon : Team Skull dance videos

For example, here's one featuring Team Skull's leader Guzma, flanked by two grunts. It's set to this song, the same song that set the original meme off back in August.

Since MMD is pretty versatile, you can use it to make a more intimate video, like this one set to the most intimate of songs, "Everybody" by the Backstreet Boys.

I'm not really sure what's going on here, but the choreography is inspiring, so have at it.

The production quality on this one set to "Get Lucky" by Daft Punk is unusually sharp. I also appreciate the brevity.

And if you truly hate yourself, here's one set to a mash-up of Smash Mouth's "All Star" and Glue70's "Casin."

I also found two separate videos set to "Classic" by MKTO. I feel like I've slowly spiraled into madness over the course of finding these videos. So just watch them, please.

In a way, it's nice fans of Pokémon Sun and Moon are helping Team Skull fulfill their true love of dancing and mayhem, minus all the bullying. Good on you, Tumblr.





More Pokémon Sun and Moon tips and tricks from Mic:

If you're serious about 'Pokémon Sun and Moon', you'll want to read up so you can be the very best. Check out our guides for picking the right starter, 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' cheats, using a damage calculator, how to catch the new legendary Pokémon, how to get Munchlax, how to customize your character, how to trade, how to find all the evolution stones, how to use QR codes, all the Team Skull passwords, which Pokémon to catch early on and picking between 'Pokémon Sun' and 'Pokémon Moon'.