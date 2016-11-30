How to evolve Magneton into Magnezone in 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' with this simple trick

Are you dying to cradle a Magnezone in your arms in Pokémon Sun and Moon? It's so damn cute, but you'll have to evolve your Magneton first.

Filling out your Pokédex in a Pokémon game can be hard work. Sometimes you just want a surefire way to get your hands on a specific species to catch and file away. When it comes to a fan favorite like Magnemite, catching all its evolutions holds nostalgic appeal. So it's no wonder that Pokémon fans are flipping out over Magnezone, Magnemite's UFO-shaped evolution.

Well ain't I lucky to have my Magnezone on point.

I thought Magnezone looked stupid until I realized the red circle in the middle was its actual eye, now I think its FUCKING RAD

Magnezone is a fan favorite that returns in Pokémon Sun and Moon

Even casual Pokémon players are probably familiar with Magnemite, the floating, Steel-type Pokémon festooned with magnets.

Game Freak/The Pokémon Company Magnemite is a Gen 1 Pokémon, which means he originally hails from Pokémon Red and Blue, and was one of the original Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Magnemite, like the other Pokémon currently featured in Pokémon Go, is drawn from the first generation of Pokémon that originally appeared in Pokémon Red and Blue in 1996 (the game was released in North America two years later). Magnemite's place in the original 151 means players have a soft spot in their hearts for it and, naturally, all its evolutions.

Magneton is the Magnemite evolution that all Pokémon players love

Game Freak/The Pokémon Company Magneton, the first evolution of Magnemite, is currently included in Pokémon Go. The new, second evolution into Magnezone may not be added for a long while.

Pokémon fans should also be familiar with Magneton, the evolution of Magnemite that looks like three of the little fellas stuck together — you know, because they're magnets.

Magneton was the only evolution for years. Then, the introduction of Magnezone finally gave Pokémon trainers somewhere new to go with this cool-looking Pokémon.

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company You can still see the eyes of a Magnemite or Magneton on either side of the flying saucer-like Magnezone.

How to evolve Magneton into Magnezone in Pokémon Sun and Moon

YouTuber Turdbundy provides a walk-through on a surefire method to help Pokémon Sun and Moon players get their Magnezone sooner rather than later. To complete the evolution, you have to have access to Poni Island and travel to Vast Poni Canyon. Then enter a cave at the end of the canyon and level up your Magneton in the next area. That's it.

