If you're playing Pokémon Sun and Moon and you're trying to evolve your Scyther or Onix using the "Metal Coat" item, but you're not quite sure where to start, we've got you covered. It all comes down to staking out the correct location and making sure you have the right Pokémon ready to pounce when the timing's right.

How to Get the Metal Coat in Pokémon Sun and Moon

According to YouTuber pokeblogger678, certain Pokémon carry Metal Coats. To get one, you'll need to use a Pokémon with the "frisk" or "thief" ability to swipe it off them. Of course, first you'll need to find the item.

According to the video below, there's a specific patch of grass near the Pokémon Center off Route 1 where you're likely to encounter a Magnemite. Then use an Exeggutor with "frisk" to take the item. However, there's only a small chance that a specific Magnemite will be carrying a Metal Coat and that you'll be able to grab it.

If you encounter a Magnemite but don't nab its Metal Coat at the start of the fight, just run from the battle and keep trying in that same area until you succeed. It took pokeblogger678 a full 18 minutes before they encountered a Magnemite with a Metal Coat. So don't give up hope if it takes some time.

Full instructions are in the video below:

Once you get the Metal Coat, you can have your Onix or Scyther carry it. Then trade that Onix or Scyther and it will evolve into Steelix or Scizor, respectively.

