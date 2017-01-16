Pokémon Go has already introduced a handful of Gen 2 Pokémon through an update in late 2016, but we're still waiting on the other 98 creatures. Niantic hasn't revealed how it plans to add the rest of the Gen 2 list to Pokémon Go, but when it comes to the Eevee evolutions Umbreon and Espeon, it's difficult to see what the company is waiting for.

Pokémon Go Update: Umbreon and Espeon would be easy Gen 2 additions

Adding Umbreon and Espeon to the game should be a relatively easy update for Pokémon Go. Niantic wouldn't need to release new Pokémon into the wild. Instead, it could simply make it possible for the Eevees already present in the game to evolve into these Gen 2 creatures. The addition would come as a pleasant surprise for players who evolved an Eevee and ended up unlocking a new Pokédex entry.

Of course, Niantic would eventually have to officially announce the update. But even after the surprise had faded, these Gen 2 additions could help level the playing field in Pokémon Go. Since Umbreon and Espeon wouldn't be location-based, anyone with access to wild Eevees could evolve these new Pokémon.

Pokémon Go Gen 2 Update: Everything we know about Umbreon and Espeon

Cooper Fleishman/Mic Umbreon in 'Pokémon Sun and Moon'

We already know a lot about Umbreon and Espeon. These Eevee evolutions were introduced in the Gen 2 games, Pokémon Gold and Silver. Espeon, number 196, is a Psychic-type Pokémon, while Umbreon, number 197, is a dark-type Pokémon

They could also introduce some interesing evolution mechanics that might make Pokémon Go even more rewarding. Eevee will evolve into Umbreon or Espeon depending on the time of day when it reaches a high enough level. So whether you get Umbreon or Espeon depends on whether you choose to evolve your Eevee during the day or at night.

This feature isn't reserved to Eevee and its evolutions. It extends to a variety of other creatures in the Pokémon world. By bring time-based evolutions to Pokémon Go, Niantic could renew excitement in the game and pave the way for even more Gen 2 Pokémon.

We're mostly speculating here, but hopefully, Niantic has some sort of Pokémon Go Gen 2 update on the way. In the meantime, you should probably start saving up on Eevee candies just in case.

More Pokémon Go guides, tips, tricks and updates

