Pokémon Go players are so hungry for new Gen 2 Pokémon from the Johto region that they're looking under all the rocks and chasing every clue. False claims, unverified reports and hopeful misinterpretations constitute the latest round of Gen 2 Pokémon straws to grasp at.

Here's our latest roundup of Pokémon Go Johto Gen 2 rumors, and whether or not you should take them seriously.

Pokémon Go Johto: Players cannot provide source for Gen 2 graphics rumors

A website called The Spriters Resource is responsible for publishing a list of Gen 2 Pokémon whose sprites were supposedly located within the current Pokémon Go code. The list includes Eevee's Gen 2 Pokémon evolutions, Umbreon and Espeon, along with Tyrogue, the baby Pokémon that can evolve into one of three different fighting-type Pokémon.

One of the co-founders of The Silph Road, Dronpes, shut down this rumor quickly and decisively.

"The spritesheet with those gen 2 species is very likely a fan-made spritesheet," wrote Dronpes. "It is not an asset available (in that form at least) in the APK."

"We've reached out to both the Spriters resource team (who are trying to track down where they acquired it) and another article writer who mentioned receiving a non-error server response when requesting those specific image assets," Dronpes continued. "Neither has so far confirmed that Tyrogue/Umbreon/Espeon's images are available when requested."

Niantic/The Silph Road The text below this image send to German Pokémon Go players does not say anything about brand new Gen 2 Pokémon.

Pokémon Go Johto: Does this German image confirm more Gen 2 Pokémon are on the way?

Silph Road community member tadayou shared an image of an email sent to German players by the Pokémon Company, hoping that it heralded the addition of more Gen 2 Pokémon to the game, rather than being late news about the addition of baby Pokémon.

The picture of the two Pokémon and the Pokémon egg included in the German email was originally presented by Niantic on Dec. 12, 2016. The text, roughly translated, says that Pokémon found in the Johto region may now be found in Pokémon Go. That's old news for Pokémon Go players, and definitely doesn't seem to confirm any more Johto Pokémon beyond the Gen 2 creatures that have already been added to the game.

