The Pokémon Go Gen 2 update is officially upon us, which means you have more than 80 new Pokémon to try catching. Some of these Pokémon are entirely new — like Chikorita, Cyndaquil and Totodile — but others are simply different evolutions of Pokémon that already existed in Pokémon Go's original version.

Onix (left) and Steelix (right) Source: The Pokémon Company

One example of the latter is Steelix, a new Gen 2 evolution for Onix. In order to complete the evolution, you'll need a metal coat — one of the many new evolution items the update introduced — but once you have it, Steelix looks to be one of the most powerful gym defenders you can get your hands on.

Onix evolution in Pokémon Go: Steelix has an incredibly beefy defense stat

According to Silph Road, which crowdsources and crunches all sorts of Pokémon Go data, Steelix has a nearly maxed-out defense stat of 333. The only other Pokémon with a higher defense stat is Shuckle, whose other stats are laughably low.

Of course, Steelix's other stats still leave a lot to be desired — especially when compared to a more well-rounded powerhouse like Blissey — but if you have an Onix and happen to luck your way into a metal coat, don't hesitate to level that baby up.

