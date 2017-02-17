Pokémon Go is awash with over 80 new Pokémon, new features and even new hacks. Pokémon trainers are dusting off their walking shoes and hitting the streets t all over again.

There's a swath of new evolution items that you can use on your quest to catch them all, and the King's Rock is one important item. Here's everything you need to know about using the King's Rock.

Pokémon Go: What to do with the King's Rock

According to IGN, the King's Rock is an evolution item you can use alongside Pokemon Candy in order to evolve certain Gen 1 Pokémon. There are currently two Pokémon that you can use the item with: Slowpoke and Poliwhirl.

You can use the King's Rock, along with 50 Slowpoke Candy, to evolve Slowpoke into Slowking. If you try evolving it without this item you'll get a regular Slowbro instead.

You can also use the King's Rock combined with 100 Poliwag candy to evolve Poliwhril into Politoed. If you evolve it without the item you'll get Poliwrath.

Just like with the rest of these new evolutionary items, the only way to get them at the moment is by spinning PokéStops. So if you're determined to get a King's Rock you'll want to hit your local PokéStops as often as possible.

