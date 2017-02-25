By now, hopefully, you've had some time to dig into the new Pokémon Go update, which added more than 80 new Pokémon from Gen 2's Johto region into the mix. Once you get tired of hatching eggs and walking around trying to catch the new Pokémon, there's only one thing to do: gym battling.

We've previously covered the top 20 attackers and defenders for Pokémon Go back in December, but with the new Johto Region Pokémon introduced into the mix, there are a few upsets. If you're still happy using Dragonite, Snorlax and Lapras, that's great! However, there are a number of really great new Gen 2 Pokémon Pokémon in Pokémon Go you should try if you're looking to shake things up.

Pokémon Go Gen 2 Pokédex: Best Johto Pokémon for attacking gyms

Espeon, Eevee's psychic evolution, is one of the strongest Gen 2 attackers you can get with a whopping 261 attack, only two below Dragonite. Source: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company

Although, according to The Silph Road, Alakazam and Dragonite still top the attacking charts with 271 and 263 attack respectively, Much like other attack-based Eevee evolutions, so it won't be much good for defending gyms.

For an easy way to get Espeon in Pokémon Go, you can use a similar nicknaming trick to getting Jolteon, Flareon and Vaporeon. Just name your Eevee "Sakura" and make sure that the name change registers before you evolve your Eevee.

Scizor, the Bug/Steel-type evolution of Gen 1's Scyther, t's dual type makes it a great addition to any team looking to incorporate some Gen 2 Pokémon into it. To evolve a Scizor, you'll need one of the new evolutionary items: the Metal Coat. Once you have it (and 50 candies) you can evolve your Scyther and presto! You'll have a Scizor.

Expect to be in it for the long haul if you want to put a Tyranitar on your team: to evolve one from a Larvitar will take 125 candies, which means you'll have to catch or hatch a lot of them. Source: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company

U That said, Tyranitar is the final evolved form of Pupitar, which evolves from Larvitar.

Ultimately, your patience will be rewarded with a really strong attacker — who also happens to have one of the best overall stat rankings according to The Silph Road. Of course, you can always cross your fingers and hope to find one in the wild. It might even be worth it to bone up on how to maximize your chances of catching rare Pokémon in the wild, just in case you run into one.

Pokémon Go Gen 2 Pokédex: Best Johto Pokémon for defending gyms

In addition to looking extremely smug, Steelix is one of the best defender Pokémon introduced in Gen 2 of 'Pokémon Go' with a defense stat in the 300s. Source: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company





If, by some stroke of luck, you manage to accrue more than one Metal Coat, you'll finally have an opportunity to use those Onix candies you've been saving.

If Steelix isn't your style, there are tons of other great new defenders introduced in the recent update you can use. of 2,032, according to The Silph Road. So either Gen 2 Pokémon can be a great asset to your team if they hatch out of a 10km egg.

A staple of Ash Ketchum's team during his own adventures in Johto, Donphan has matched attack and defense at 214, making it equally adept at, well, attacking and defending gyms. Source: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company

Although it's also tempting to get an Umbreon or a Forretress for defending gyms you've taken, don't forget about the elephantine Donphan. If you're looking for a more balanced workhorse Pokémon, Donphan is a good one to consider.

Pokémon Go Gen 2 Pokédex: Best Johto Pokémon for using charged moves often

With a max CP of 3,219, a stamina stat of 510 and truckloads of HP, Blissey has very quickly come to dominate the Gen 2 meta. Source: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company

We tried to sandbag it for as long as we could, but Blissey is a strong contender f , but chances are still pretty good that if you've got the ability to make a Blissey right now, you won't go wrong putting one on your team. That high stamina stat means she can use her charge abilities more often than just about any other Pokémon currently available.

Lanturn, the Electric/Water-type Pokémon, is also a great choice if you'd like to be able to use your charge ability more often when taking gyms. enough to make it a good middle ground if you haven't gotten lucky with a Lapras or Vaporeon.

Piloswine doesn't have as much stamina as Lanturn or Blissey, but it has better attack stats then both of them and better defense than Lanturn. Source: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company

Piloswine, the lovable tusked pig, is another good choice if you're looking for something with a good stamina stat that's a little more aggressive. meaning that you'll get a little more bang for your buck when you use its charge attacks in combat. It's not likely to pull an upset against a without some assistance, but its stats are solid enough (and it's common enough) that you'll probably want one around.

Pokémon Go Gen 2 Pokédex: Research tools

If you don't see your favorite Gen 2 Pokémon on our list, don't despair! It's really easy to see how your favorite Pokémon stack up against newcomers and old favorites by using The Silph Road's research tool. Just make sure you select "Include Gen 2 Pokémon" at the top of the list, and you'll be able to sort Pokémon by Max CP, attack, defense, stamina or their combined stats.

Additionally, it helps to remember that not all Pokémon are created equal. Even if you manage to net that sweet Blissey or Tyranitar through egg hatching or Pokémon catching, its IVs might not be up to snuff. If you're serious about gym battling and having an optimal team, The Silph Road's IV Rater tool will be a huge asset to you. Now go out there and be the very best, like no one ever was!

