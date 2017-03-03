Once you reach level 5 in Pokémon Go, you get the option of joining one of the game's three teams (Valor, Mystic and Instinct) and can begin participating in gym battles in addition to catching Pokémon, hatching eggs and visiting Pokéstops. However if you're a new player to the game or just haven't picked it up in a while, you've probably noticed that gyms are dominated by certain types of Pokémon that are extremely strong, making it hard to get your foot in the door.

If you've been frustrated with the lack of headway you've been making in gyms, you're in luck. Niantic CEO John Hanke has teased a couple pretty major overhauls in the works in 2017 that should help even the playing field.

Pokémon Go gym update: Niantic wants more people to participate in gyms

Pokémon Go players on the The Silph Road subreddit are discussing an interview with Hanke in Wired Germany where the Niantic CEO explains several things he'd like to see in the game.

As redditor dronpes lays out in a comment, the Wired Germany article stresses several major overhauls to come in 2017:

Here's what we learn here:

1. The gym system is being overhauled

2. The overhaul will be the first major update of 3 more in 2017

3. Legendary Pokémon will make an appearance this year

4. Hanke acknowledged spoofing as a problem, and says Niantic has an obligation to solve the problem (this is a BIG deal for Niantic!!)



Hanke states in the article that there wasn't a whole lot of gameplay in the gyms currently, and that Niantic is working to change gyms to emphasize teamwork and reward more people for participating. Although we don't know much about what form this overhaul is going to take, it's very exciting to know that the company is working to update gyms, which have long been dominated by the same Pokémon.

The fact that Legendary Birds were teased in the article as well is just gravy on top after the promise of a gym system overhaul and the acknowledgement of GPS spoofing as a major problem for the game. It's safe to say that Pokémon Go players have a lot to look forward to in the coming year.

