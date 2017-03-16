2 — the number of federal court decisions striking down President Donald Trump's newest travel ban.

After the president's first executive order banning travel and immigration from certain Muslim-majority countries was struck down, the White House had hoped the second, narrowed order would not face a similar fate. But hours before the ban was to go into effect, a judge in Hawaii said the order should not be implemented. The judge's decision relied heavily on past public statements made by Trump and his advisers. U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson wrote, "the executive order was issued with a purpose to disfavor a particular religion, in spite of its stated, religiously neutral purpose." Read more from Watson's decision.

On Thursday, a federal judge in Maryland also ruled against Trump's revised order.

5 — the number of times Trump's two bans have lost in federal court.

So Trump's latest ban has lost twice in court — that's on top of the three times his original order faced comprehensive legal blows. The lead attorney in the Hawaii case told MSNBC that presidents rarely lose cases on national security grounds. "There's only been a handful of presidents that have lost cases on national security grounds in an entire history," Neal Katyal said. Trump's losses are "not a good omen for the future."

24 million — the number of additional people who will lose or go without health insurance by 2026 under the American Health Care Act.

The Congressional Budget Office estimate, released Monday, immediately raised alarms that the Republican health insurance plan was in trouble. A little more than a week after the bill's release, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) is now saying the AHCA will need changes to pass the House. A dozen Republican senators have already criticized the legislation, making passage of its current form doubtful. The CBO score will allow the House to "make some necessary improvements and refinements," Ryan said Wednesday — a break from his earlier comment that voting on the bill was a "binary choice." Vice President Mike Pence also told House Republicans the bill could change.

So did Trump. "It's very preliminary," Trump said of the AHCA on Wednesday night. The president also told reporters on a flight back to Washington from a rally in Nashville, Tennessee, "We will get something through."

28% — the proposed reduction in funding for the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development under the president's budget.

Among all the numbers in the Trump's proposed budget blueprint, the $10.1 billion cut to America's diplomatic infrastructure may attract the most opposition on Capitol Hill. Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) have said they will not support a budget with such a deep cut to the agencies overseeing foreign policy.

Read more on the budget proposal, full of cuts to federal agencies, below.

2 — the number of Congressional Republicans leading investigations into Russian hacking who are demanding proof of wiretapping.

Graham and Rep. Devin Nunes, a California Republican, have both joined with their Democratic colleagues to demand the Justice Department show proof President Barack Obama had Trump wiretapped during the campaign.

Nunes, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said Wednesday, "I don't think there was an actual tap of Trump Tower." If the FBI does not respond to his inquiry, Graham said he will subpoena the agency to tell his Senate committee whether a warrant was issued to wiretap Trump.

40% — the portion of Americans who approve of Trump's presidency.

Near its lowest point since Trump took office in January, a majority of Americans have not approved of the president since he took office, according to Gallup. A RealClearPolitics aggregation of all polls shows a similar level of dissatisfaction, reporting an average 43.9% approval rate. Polling on the AHCA has found the voters do not like specifics of the Republican proposal — and are supportive of some of the core tenets preserved from the Affordable Care Act.

Nearly two months into the presidency, Trump's agenda is on the rocks. Approval ratings for the president and his proposals are not strong. Republicans are revolting over a health care plan Trump backed and panning his budget as "dead on arrival." His wiretapping claim has drawn sustained and growing derision from members of Congress. Federal courts continue to stymie his attempted travel restrictions.

The president can appear at rallies and tell voters he is keeping his promises. But what Trump will be able to produce in his first 100 days grows more uncertain as time goes on.

The president's agenda is on thin ice:

• Today: The latest iteration of the president's executive order on immigration has been struck down.

• More: The American Health Care Act will need to be changed to pass the House, according to everyone involved.

• Even more: The president's budget is here. It cuts deep into many federal agencies.

• Trump's agenda today: Meeting with the taioseach (prime minister) of Ireland. Delivering remarks at the Friends of Ireland luncheon at the Capitol.

The highlights from Trump's Nashville rally

The president did not take the stage on time Wednesday night. Angered by the announcement his second travel ban had been struck down in Hawaii, Trump was two hours late to the microphone in Nashville for his "Make America Great Again" rally. Once on stage, Trump railed against the Affordable Care Act and the federal judge in Hawaii. "This ruling makes us look weak," the president told the crowd. Trump suggested reissuing the first executive order — which three federal courts struck down — and taking it before the Supreme Court. He also called the second ban a "watered down" version of the first. The president did not use the rally to delve into the Republican health care plan, instead opting for more attacks on the ACA.

Need a refresher on the impact of Trump's revised travel ban? Read more from Mic.

What to know about the president's budget

Each year, the president sends a message about what matters to his White House with the release of the federal budget. Trump's first budget blueprint, posted online Thursday morning, makes cuts to nearly all federal agencies while boosting funding for the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security. It's not just the State Department: The Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Health and Human Services, Environmental Protection Agency and more would see deep cuts under this plan. Savings from those reductions would be spent on modernizing the military and building the wall. Members of both parties in Congress have already declared the proposal dead on Capitol Hill. Read more about the budget from Mic.

Here are highlights of the cuts proposed by the White House:

• Cutting all funding to numerous programs, including the National Endowment of the Arts, Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Appalachian Regional Commission, AmeriCorps and a program to clean up the Great Lakes.

• Proposes major cuts to international organizations, like the United Nations, including U.S. contributions to programs to fight climate change.

• 17.9% cut to Health and Human Services.

• 13.2% cut to Housing and Urban Development.

• 31% cut to the EPA.

• 12% cut to the Department of the Interior.

• 13% cut to the Department of Education.

• 21% cut to the Department of Agriculture.

• Tearing up the North American Free Trade Agreement would be bad for U.S. workers, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told NBC, warning his counterpart to the south.

• Two Secret Service agents took selfies with Trump's grandson while he was sleeping. But they were caught and are now under investigation. (Mother Jones)

• The Dutch Donald Trump, as some called him, failed in his bid to become prime minister of the Netherlands. Polls had shown Geert Wilders, an anti-Islamist nationalist, within range of winning the election. (Mic)

• A Russia update: A Clinton ally and former acting CIA director told NBC that he does not believe there was any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Even if that's the case, it will not stop lawmakers from making the FBI state unequivocally whether Trump was wiretapped and if the agency is investigating the campaign and Russia.

• Reports of sexual assault at the U.S. Navy and Army academies are on the rise. (Jezebel)

• McDonald's tweeted and pinned, then deleted, an anti-Trump message yearning for Obama. (Mic)